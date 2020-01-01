Mahindra Dec 2019 Sales Up By 4%, Thanks To XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio

Mahindra posted 4 per cent sales growth in passenger vehicle sales as 15,691 units were sold against 15,091 units during the same month in 2018

Mahindra & Mahindra has clocked a cumulative total of 37,081 units in December 2019 as against 36,690 units during the corresponding month last year in the domestic market. On the passenger vehicle department, the homegrown UV specialists endured 4 per cent growth in YoY volumes as 15,691 units were sold. The UVs posted a 10 per cent rise with 15,225 units.

The commercial vehicle sales reduced by 5 per cent to 16,018 units while the exports stood at 30 per cent sales drop with 2,149 units. Overall, the rise in passenger and utility vehicle sales figures has offset the decline in CV volumes and thus the 1 per cent drop was registered at 39,230 units. In the nine months of the financial year 2020, the domestic volumes dipped by 11 per cent.

This was due to the sales slowdown hampering the industry’s progress as 3.6 lakh units were sold. Along with the exports, the volume decline was at 12 per cent to 3.8 lakh units between April and December 2019. In the PV sales, Mahindra registered 15,691 vehicles last month as against 15,091 units during the same month in 2018.

In the CV sales, 16,018 units were retailed in December 2019 as against 16,906 units while the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment saw Mahindra sales recorded at 478 vehicles. The brand is fully equipped to roll out BSVI products and has taken all necessary measures for the transition over the next three months before the deadline kicks in.

The increase in passenger vehicle sales comes courtesy of recent launches such as XUV300. The compact SUV has been doing a decent job in monthly sales while the Marazzo MPV introduced late last year is also performing to a good extent. However, the Bolero and Scorpio workhorses’ consistent sales have proved to be an important factor through 2019.

Mahindra will be using the opportunity at the 2020 Auto Expo to reveal a number of new products and it will likely include the new generation Thar and Scorpio. The company could showcase its future of electric mobility at the biennial motoring show as well.