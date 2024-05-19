Mahindra Debuts Scorpio N Adventure Edition: All New Details

Mahindra has revealed the Scorpio N Adventure Edition with factory-fitted off-road ready upgrades in South Africa

Mahindra & Mahindra has taken the wraps off the Scorpio N Adventure Edition for the South African market. The special edition adds multiple upgrades from the factory to enhance the off-road capabilities of the SUV. The Scorpio N was launched last year in South Africa and the Adventure Edition is based on the top-spec Z8 4WD variant.

Talking about the changes on the Scorpio N Adventure Edition, the off-road spec full metal front and rear bumpers are the highlights. The front bumper is fitted with fog lamps, auxiliary lights, a winch for recovery, a tow bar and high-lift jacking points to help the cause. Moreover, the bumpers are quite compact and the approach as well as departure angles have been improved in the Adventure Edition as compared to the regular Scorpio N.

Towards the sides, the wheel arch cladding has been upgraded and is now wider than the stock vehicle, thereby giving a better visual appeal. In addition to this, the Adventure Edition sports a new set of all-black multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels shod on off-road-oriented tyres.

The new set of rubber is going well with the wider cladding and the SUV’s overall road presence has gone up. The rear profile remains unchanged, albeit, the new bumper. We can also spot a blacked-out roof rack fitted on the stock roof rails in the Scorpio N Adventure Edition.

As per details revealed by the company, the special edition model remains mechanically unchanged. This means that the SUV is powered by the familiar 2.2 litre mHawk turbo diesel engine putting out 172 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the South African market.

The four-wheel-drive system in the Mahindra Scorpio N gets a proper low-range gearbox with a mechanically locking rear differential (MLD) and brake locking differential (BLD) for the front wheels. Apart from this, the terrain management system with Normal, Grass, Gravel, Snow, Mud and Sand modes is also a part of the package in the Scorpio N.