Despite the sales slowdown faced by the industry, Mahindra registered 2,19,663 units in CY2019 and endured only 5 per cent drop

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a total of 2,19,663 units in the recently concluded calendar year as against 2,32,181 units during the same period in 2018. The homegrown manufacturer with the biggest passenger UV portfolio saw negative Year-on-Year sales growth of 5 per cent.

The brand finished third in the yearly manufacturers’ charts behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, and gained 0.5 per cent market share compared to 2018. Moreover, Mahindra endured the least de-growth among the majority of the brands that recorded negative volume decline last year.

The Bolero shone through the competition and maintained its consistency throughout the year and it resulted in a tally of 69,656 units as against 85,464 units during the corresponding period in 2018 with YoY drop of 18 per cent. In a similar fashion, the Scorpio impressed with just 5 per cent sales decline.

Model 2019 Sales 2018 Sales Growth Mahindra Bolero 69,656 85,464 -18% Mahindra Scorpio 46,725 49,063 -5% Mahindra XUV 300 40,197 New Launch – Mahindra Marazzo 19,303 14,994 29% Mahindra XUV 500 17,175 25,341 -32% Mahindra TUV 300 13,592 24,311 -44% Mahindra Thar 3,605 6,430 -44% Mahindra Xylo 3,156 6,257 -50% Mahindra KUV 100 3,107 18,424 -83% Mahindra Alturas G4 2,042 356 474% Mahindra Verito 1,105 1,433 -23%

The premium SUV garnered 46,725 units as against 49,063 units in the twelve-month period in 2018. The biggest launch of 2019 for Mahindra was the XUV300 and it did deliver on its vows. The sub-four-metre SUV based on SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 architecture racked up 40,197 units since its debut in the middle of February 2019.

The second-generation XUV500 is slated to arrive in the later part of 2020 and the existing model posted 17,175 units last year with YoY decline of 32 per cent. The popular nameplate has been around for several years and is getting a major upgrade in response to the competitors growing on multiple folds in different aspects.

Along with the new-gen Scorpio, Mahindra is expected to unveil the all-new Thar at the 2020 Auto Expo next month. The off-roader managed to sweep in 3,605 units with 44 per cent de-growth while Marazzo MPV garnered 19,303 units last year. The latter did have a tough year in sales and it averaged only around 1,600 units in its first full year.