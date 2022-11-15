Mahindra Cars Discount [November 2022] – XUV300, Alturas, Bolero, Marazzo

No discounts are currently being offered with the new Thar, new XUV700, new Scorpio Classic, and new Scorpio N

With the festive season now coming to an end, Mahindra recently shared its updated discounts and offers for new car buyers in the country and is now offering up to Rs 3.01 lakh depending on the model you opt for.

The Mahindra XUV300 is currently one of the strongest offerings in the compact SUV segment and takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and other compact SUVs. The brand is offering the maximum cash discounts worth up to Rs 32000 in addition to Rs 25000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 4000 worth of corporate discounts. moreover, the buyers will also get Rs 20000 worth of accessories with the car.

The new Bolero BS6 is also being offered Rs 6500 cash discounts, Rs 8500 accessories, Rs 25000 exchange bonus, and up to Rs 4000 corporate discounts. The Bolero Neo on the other hand gets cash discounts worth up to Rs 11000 while additional Rs 24000 worth of discounts are also being offered.

Model Cash Discounts + Accessories Exchange Benefits Corporate Discounts XUV300 Up to Rs 32000 + Rs 20000 Rs 25000 Up to Rs 4000 Bolero BS6 Rs 6500 + Rs 8500 Rs 25000 Up To Rs 4000 Bolero Neo Up to Rs 11000 + Rs 19000 Rs 20000 Up To Rs 4000 Marazzo Up To Rs 20000 Rs 15000 Up To Rs 5200 Previous-Gen Scorpio Up To Rs 1.75 lakh + Rs 20,000 NA NA Alturas G4 Rs 220000 + Rs 20000 Rs 50000 Rs 11500

The Mahindra Marazzo is currently one of the most affordable diesel 7-seater MPVs in the country and gives strong competition to its rivals. It is currently being offered with cash discounts up to Rs 20000 depending on the variant you opt for. It also gets Rs 15000 exchange benefits in addition to Rs 5200 worth of corporate discounts.

The left-over stocks of the previous-gen Mahindra Scorpio are also being offered with heavy discounts. The new buyers will get cash discounts up to Rs 1.75 lakh and Rs 20000 worth of accessories for the buyers.

The Mahindra Alturas on the other hand get maximum discounts and offers worth more than Rs 3 lakh. These include discounts worth up to cash discounts of Rs 220000, Rs 20000 worth of accessories, Rs 50000 worth of exchange benefits, and Rs 11500 corporate discounts.