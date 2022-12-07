Mahindra Cars Discount [December 2022] – Thar, XUV300, Bolero, Marazzo

While no discounts are offered on the new Scorpio and the XUV700, the brand is offering up to Rs 1 lakh worth of benefits with its select models in the country

Mahindra continues to dominate the market with its SUV offerings in India and is currently one of the most popular SUV-maker. The Indian carmaker recently announced year-end discounts on its SUVs like the XUV300, Thar, and the Bolero SUV for new buyers. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest Mahindra car discounts in December 2022 in India.

Mahindra is currently offering up to Rs 1 lakh discounts on the new XUV300 with select variants to help the SUV give strong competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and more. It is offered with three engine options – 1.2L turbo petrol, 1.2L mStallion turbo, and 1.5L turbo diesel. The buyers are offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

The new Mahindra Bolero BS6 is being offered with four trim options in the market – B2, B4, B6, and B8 (O). The brand is offering as much as Rs 95,000 worth of benefits with select variants this month in the country. The Bolero BS6 is offered with a 1.5L diesel engine that churns out a peak power output of 75 hp and can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Model Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 1,00,000 Bolero BS6 Up To Rs 95,000 Bolero Neo Up To Rs 95,000 Marazzo Up To Rs 60,200 Thar Up To Rs 20,000

The Mahindra Bolero Neo on the other hand is also offered with up to Rs 95,000 worth of discounts and offers in the market this month and is known for its reliable and robust package. It is powered by a 100 hp 1.5L turbo diesel engine that comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. For those wondering, four trim options of the new Bolero Neo are on sale in the Indian market right now – N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O).

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is one of the most comfortable and spacious offerings in its class and is offered with a powerful and refined 1.5L diesel powertrain. It is being offered with total benefits up to Rs 67,200 in December 2022.

The Mahindra Thar is also being offered with a few discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 20000 this month and is one of the strongest and most capable off-roaders in the country right now. It takes on the rivals like the Force Gurkha and is offered with two powertrain options – 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L turbo diesel.