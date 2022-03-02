Mahindra Born EVs’ New Teaser Shows Off Upcoming SUV Coupe

Mahindra & Mahindra will showcase three electric SUV concepts in July this year, and the latest teaser gives us a closer look at them

Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil three EVs in July 2022, based on the brand’s new ‘Born EV’ platform. These upcoming EVs are expected to be concept cars, and their production version will likely arrive later. While two of these forthcoming concept EVs will have a traditional SUV design, one will be a coupe-style SUV, as can be seen in the teaser videos.

In the second teaser for Mahindra’s Born EVs, we see the silhouettes of all three upcoming concept cars. The first silhouette is of the coupe-style SUV, with a sloping roofline that extends till the tail-end. We also get a brief top-down view of the SUV coupe, and the exterior looks fairly muscular yet simplistic. The other two silhouettes seem to be of a midsize and a compact SUV, both with sporty-looking roof-mounted spoilers.

We also get a brief close-up of the LED taillights, along with what seems to be outside rear-view cameras. All three SUVs will have aggressive-looking LED DRLs at the front, with matching but unique designs on all three models. These EV concepts have been designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), which is the manufacturer’s global design centre in the UK.

As per speculations, the SUV coupe could be the upcoming XUV900 (or the electric version of it), while the other two could be the EV equivalents of XUV700 and XUV300. These EVs won’t share their architecture with any existing ICE cars though, as the Born platform is a dedicated electric vehicle platform.

Mahindra’s Born electric SUVs were initially expected to launch between 2025 and 2026. However, considering the aggressive push for electrification in the Indian automobile industry, we suspect that the homegrown UV maker will accelerate its EV plans.

Apart from these Born EVs, M&M has a few other electric vehicles in the making. The brand is expected to introduce KUV100 NXT-based EV(eKUV100) in the Indian market very soon, followed by XUV300-based EV (eXUV300 or XUV400). The automaker has plans to introduce a hybrid or electric version of XUV700 as well.