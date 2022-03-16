Mahindra Born EV Interior Teased – Gets Dual-Screen Setup Like XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to unveil three new EVs in July this year, and the latest teaser gives us a glimpse of their cabin

Mahindra & Mahindra has released another video teaser for its upcoming Born electric vehicles. The new one gives us a sneak peek into the cabin of one of these upcoming EVs, and turning the brightness up reveals plenty of interesting details. This upcoming electric SUV gets an XUV700-style joint-housing layout for the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen.

Other than that, the steering wheel seems to be an octagonal-shaped, two-spoke, multi-functional unit. Interestingly, the dashboard, centre console, and driver-side door panel seem to have LEDs running across, isolating the driver seat in a cockpit-like fashion. We also see a chunky lever and a rotary knob in the centre console, both likely to be drive selector controls.

We expect all three Born EVs to have similar interior designs, with only minor differences here and there. We also get a brief glimpse of the exterior of one of these EVs from a top-down angle, and visible details include sharp LED DRLs and side rear-view cameras. These upcoming electric SUVs will be designed by the manufacturer’s global design centre in the UK – Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE).

These electric SUVs will be showcased in concept form in July 2022. Initially, the production versions of Mahindra Born EVs were scheduled to arrive between 2025 and 2026, but with the aggressive push for EV adoption in the Indian automobile market, they will likely go on sale earlier than that.

M&M’s ‘Born EV’ platform is a dedicated electric vehicle architecture. As such, these forthcoming EVs won’t share their platform with the manufacturer’s existing ICE vehicles. Interestingly, one of these upcoming EVs will be a coupe-style SUV, as revealed by previous teasers, expected to be named ‘XUV900’.

Other than Born EVs, M&M is planning to introduce a few other electric cars in our market. The brand will likely launch e-KUV100 in India very soon, followed by e-XUV300 (or XUV400, the name isn’t confirmed yet). The manufacturer has a hybrid or electric version of XUV700 in the pipeline as well.