Mahindra Bolero With Dual Front Airbags Launched At Rs. 8.85 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero now gets dual front airbags as standard and is priced around Rs. 16,000 more expensive than the previous model

Mahindra & Mahindra has silently introduced the Bolero with dual front airbags as standard in the Indian market and is currently priced at Rs. 8.85 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.86 lakh for the top-spec trim (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai). The interior had to be slightly updated to accommodate the front passenger-side airbag.

The prominent grab handle on the dashboard has been opted out in favour of a regular panel and a new faux wooden garnish has been similar in a similar fashion to the finish found on the centre console. The homegrown SUV specialist could introduce new two-tone paint schemes with the Bolero as they were spotted testing and currently three single-tone colours are offered.

No other changes have been made except for the addition of the front passenger airbag. Due to its inclusion, the prices have increased by up to Rs. 16,000 depending on the variant as the Bolero is available in B4, B6 and B6 Optional trims. The Bolero has been on sale for nearly two decades and it has been a consistent performer for Mahindra alongside the Scorpio.

The features list of the Mahindra Bolero comprises an audio system, manual AC, keyless entry, semi-digital instrument console, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high-speed warning, Bluetooth connectivity, USB and Aux provision, etc. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk75 diesel engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 75 hp and 210 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked only with a five-speed manual transmission transferring power to only the rear wheels. The Scorpio is getting a major upgrade by the middle of this year while the second generation Bolero can be expected in the near future. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio gets a whole host of changes inside and out and is based on an updated ladder frame chassis.

It features evolutionary changes to design while the interior will be a thorough makeover as well. As for the performance, a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol from the Thar will be employed with manual and automatic transmission choices.