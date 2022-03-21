Mahindra Bolero Sells 11,000+ Units With 128% Growth In Feb 2022

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra sold 11,045 units of Bolero & Bolero Neo in India, resulting in a 128.06 per cent YoY sales growth

Mahindra Bolero is one of the most popular passenger vehicles in M&M’s lineup. Last month, i.e., in February 2022, the homegrown UV manufacturer managed to dispatch a total of 11,045 units of Bolero in the Indian market, making it the best-selling model in the brand’s range by far!

In February 2021, Mahindra Bolero had achieved a sales figure of 4,843 units, which translates to an enormous sales growth of 128.06 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis last month. In January 2022, the brand had sold 3,506 units of Bolero thus recording a gigantic Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 215.03 per cent in February 2022.

It should be noted that Mahindra Bolero’s sales figures include numbers for both Bolero and Bolero Neo. The latter is essentially a rebranded and facelifted version of TUV300. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 100 PS and 260 Nm on tap, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Mahindra Bolero is also powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant, but with a lower output – 76 PS and 210 Nm. Transmission options here are also limited to only a 5-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. Both Bolero and Bolero Neo are 7-seater vehicles that are less than 4-metres in length.

Mahinda Bolero is priced from Rs. 8.99 lakh to 9.99 lakh in the Indian market. It serves as a rival to Maruti Ertiga and even Kia Carens, although the bare-bones cabin and frugal equipment list of this MUV make it more of a workhorse than a family car. Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a facelifted version of Bolero soon, which will feature minor cosmetic changes, including new dual-tone paint schemes and a restyled front fascia.

As for Bolero Neo, it is priced from Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 11.33 lakh, and it is a rugged alternative to all other sub-4-metre SUVs, like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi