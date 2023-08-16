Mahindra Bolero & Scorpio EV Versions Coming Alongside Thar EV

Mahindra Thar.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e will be launched in the near future and they will sit on the INGLO skateboard EV platform

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted the Futurescape global event in Cape Town, South Africa yesterday. It saw the launch of the new range of seven Oja tractors along with the debut of Scorpio N based Global Pik Up and Thar.e concepts. The homegrown manufacturer also revealed its future plans as the launch timeline of some of its BE and XUV.e electric SUVs was announced.

The brand has also noted that all the upcoming zero-emission vehicles will incorporate a brand new logo. M&M’s Executive Director and CEO of the Auto and Farm Sector, Rajesh Jejurikar, confirmed that the existing IC-engined UVs will be electrified and thus the Bolero MUV and the Scorpio SUV will feature electric powertrains down the line.

Contrary to expectations, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio.e and Bolero.e will not be underpinned by a ladder frame platform. Instead, they will use the dedicated skateboard EV architecture known as INGLO and in the Thar.e’s case, it has been confirmed to feature the customised INGLO P1 architecture and will have a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance.

In the global markets, many carmakers have kept the essence intact with body-on-frame chassis tailor-made to meet the electrification needs and Mahindra might have evaluated the same route too. However, it has opted to go with INGLO mostly because of its packaging advantages. The battery in the Mahindra Thar.e is positioned underneath the floor.

In addition, the wheels are pushed to the edges to liberate the interior room. Similar facets can also be expected on the Mahindra Scorpio.e and Bolero.e. Just as the Thar.e, they could be claimed to have best-in-class approach angle, departure angle and breakover angles as well. The interior will likely feature advanced connectivity options and features too.

While Mahindra has noted that the production version of the Scorpio N based pickup truck will hit the market by the middle of this decade. The launch timeframe of the five-door Thar.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e are not announced yet. The Thar.e and Scorpio.e will indeed feature a 4WD setup.