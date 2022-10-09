Mahindra Bolero Scores 8000+ Unit Sales In September 2022

The Mahindra Bolero is currently one of the longest-selling models in the country and brings in significant sales volume for the Indian carmaker

The Mahindra Bolero continues to dominate the overall sales volume percentage in the brand’s line-up and is offered with a tough, capable, and a reliable mechanical package that makes it a worthy choice for anyone looking for a dependable workhorse. The SUV continues to bring in significant sales volume for the brand and recorded a total sales volume of over 8000 units in India last month.

Mahindra had a market share of 9.7 per cent in September 2022 and sold a total of 34,508 units in the said month. While the Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N and the Thar continue to have a strong demand, the new Mahindra Bolero was the second best selling offering in the brand’s line-up.

A total of 8108 units of the Bolero were sold in India while it was the Scorpio that became the best-selling Mahindra car in India with a total sales volume of 9536 units. The Mahindra Bolero is offered in three trim options for the buyers – B4, B6, and B6(O). Furthermore, the Bolero is powered by a mHAWK75 BS6 diesel engine that churns out 75 bhp and 210 Nm of maximum torque.

This engine is offered with a five speed manual gearbox with a single plate dry clutch. It is also offered with micro hybrid technology (engine start stop) across all variants for better fuel economy figures. The brand is offering it in three exterior colour shades – Mist Silver, Lakeside Brown and Diamond White.

On the features front, the Bolero offers a basic package and is offered with a digital instrument cluster, static bending headlamps, music system, AC, heater, demister, power steering, power windows, and central locking.

The safety features consist of Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, Seat Belt Reminder, and Co-driver Occupant Detection System. The Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is currently one of the most affordable ladder-on-frame SUVs in the country.