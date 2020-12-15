Mahindra Bolero Sales Increase By Almost 18% In November 2020

In November 2020, Mahindra Bolero retailed a total of 6,055 units, becoming the most popular vehicle in the company range yet again

Mahindra & Mahindra has enjoyed a decent sales growth in India, with over 18 thousand units sold in November 2020. The company posted a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 24.4 per cent, which is quite significant, but on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, sales dropped by almost 2 per cent. Mahindra Bolero managed to be the best-selling UV in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup, with 6,055 units sold in November 2020.

Interestingly, the Bolero was also the best-selling model in Mahindra’s range during the month prior to that, i.e., in October 2020, with 7,624 units. This translates to a negative MoM sales growth of 20.58 per cent this November. However, the Bolero managed to post a YoY growth of 18.10 per cent, with 5,127 units sold in November of last year.

In the MPV market space in India, the Mahindra Bolero held the second place, behind Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (9,557 units). The Ertiga has been the bestseller in this segment for quite a while now, with brilliant sales overall. That said, the Bolero’s sales have been extremely impressive as well, aided by its affordable price list and rugged nature.

The Mahindra Bolero was first introduced in India back in 2000, and apart from a few facelifts over the years, the vehicle has remained essentially the same. In its latest avatar, the Bolero is a sub-4-metre vehicle; It has a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,745mm, a height of 1,880mm, with a 2,680mm long wheelbase.

The Bolero draws power from a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. This turbocharged, inline-3 motor can generate a maximum power of 75 PS and a peak torque of 210 Nm. There is only one transmission on offer here – a 5-speed manual gearbox – which sends power to the rear wheels. The vehicle is only available in a 7-seater configuration, with the last row consisting of two inward-facing seats.

It offers a manual AC, keyless entry, driver airbag, ABS, power windows, and a 2DIN audio system with USB and AUX connectivity. The price of the Mahindra Bolero starts at Rs. 7.64 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 9.01 lakh (ex-showroom price, New Delhi).