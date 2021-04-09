Mahindra Bolero Records 328% Sales Growth In March 2021

Mahindra Bolero garnered 8,905 units in March 2021 as against 2,080 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 328 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra has been selling the Bolero since 2000 and is one of the consistent sellers for the homegrown UV manufacturer over the last two decades. The Bolero and Scorpio play significant role in the brand’s domestic volume numbers every month and the scenario did not change in March 2021 as well.

Last month, Mahindra was the fifth largest carmaker in the country as 16,643 units were recorded against 3,171 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year growth of nearly 425 per cent. The company held on to a total market share of 5.2 per cent with an increase of 2.9 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year.

On Month-on-Month basis, Mahindra registered 15,380 units in February 2021 with 8.2 per cent volume growth. The Bolero led the pack by securing the highest monthly sales tally within the Mahindra range as 8,905 units were sold against 2,080 units during the same month in 2020 with a YoY sales jump of 328 per cent.

The Month-on-Month growth for the Mahindra Bolero was also impressive as 4,843 units were registered in February 2021 leading to a huge volume growth of 84 per cent. Last month, the MUV garnered nearly four times the sales of the second-placed Scorpio and its good run is expected to continue in the coming months as well.

Mahindra is preparing to launch the next generation XUV500 dubbed the XUV700 next and it has been confirmed to be offered with petrol and diesel engines in manual and automatic transmission options while an optional all-wheel-drive configuration will also be made available. The existing XUV500 could continue to be on sale as well alongside the more premium XUV700.

We recently showed you spy pictures of the facelifted TUV300 badged the Bolero Neo and it will more likely debut in the coming months. Currently, the Bolero is priced between Rs. 8.17 lakh and Rs. 9.14 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 74.96 bhp at 3,600 rpm and peak torque of 210 Nm at 1,600-2,200 rpm. It is paired with only a manual transmission.