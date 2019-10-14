Mahindra Bolero Power+ Special Edition Shows Up In Video, Reveals Updates

Mahindra Bolero Power+ Special Edition gets exterior and interior updates as part of attracting new customers during this Diwali

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Special Edition Bolero Power+ to attract audience during this festive season. With Diwali just around the corner, the arrival of the limited edition version of the workhorse could increase its sales fortunes. In this video, all the features of the Special Edition can be clearly seen.

Based on the SLX grade, the Mahindra Bolero Power+ Special Edition gets subtle cosmetic updates. It includes Special Edition scuff plates, steering wheel cover, spoiler with stop lamp, front bumper add-on fog lamps having black surrounds, Special Edition decals on the outside, seat covers and carpet mats among others.

The Bolero has been in the business for nearly two decades in the Indian market and is renowned for its rugged nature and go-anywhere demeanour. Coupled with the sturdy build quality, the Bolero has been a favourite among SUV or MUV enthusiasts especially in the rural and semi-urban parts of the country.

It can be had in multiple seating configurations and is also used by para-military and other security services. A few months ago, Mahindra updates the structural bits of the Bolero to make it meet the full-frontal crash, offset frontal and side-impact crash test regulations that are in effect from the beginning of this month.

Moreover, it gets standard safety features like driver side airbag, ABS, reversing sensors, high-speed alert, front seatbelt reminder and so on. The Bolero Power+ Special Edition is powered by the regular 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk D70 turbo inline SOHC diesel motor that produces 70 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 195 Nm of peak torque at 1,400 rpm.

It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. Currently, the Bolero series is priced from Rs. 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The next generation Bolero could be launched in India following the arrival of an all-new Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 that are bound for next year. The 2020 Thar and Scorpio have already been spied many times pointing the finger at a possible debut in the upcoming Auto Expo.