Mahindra Bolero Power+ Special Edition Launched In India

Mahindra Bolero Power+ Special Edition comes with cosmetic enhancements to attract customers during this festive season

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the special edition Bolero Power+ in the Indian market. It comes with a range of new features targetting new customers during this festive season. It is more common to see the automobile manufacturers coming up with huge discount offers and limited editions of the popular models to lure in customers in the final months of a calendar year.

The Mahindra Bolero Power+ Special Edition comes with exterior enhancements to make a clear differentiation over the regular MUV. It is equipped with special edition seat covers, decal, carpet mats along with special edition scuff plate set, steering wheel cover, spoiler with stop lamp and front bumper add-on fog lamps.

The Bolero workhorse has been available on sale for more than 19 years in the domestic market. Known for its go-anywhere characteristics, rugged exterior and sturdy build, the Bolero is also used in para-military and internal security divisions for several years. It must be noted that Mahindra recently upgraded the safety features list of the Bolero to stick with stringent standards.

It includes the addition of driver airbag, anti-lock brakes, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder and speed warning system among others as standard. Additionally, it also complies with full-frontal crash, offset frontal and side-impact crash tests coming into effect from October 1, 2019.

The Bolero range is currently retailed with a starting price of Rs. 7.86 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). With no mechanical changes, the Bolero Power+ Special Edition is powered by the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder inline SOHC diesel engine. The mHawk D70 turbocharged unit is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 70 bhp at 3,600 rpm.

The peak torque of 195 Nm is delivered at 1,400 rpm. The engine is mated to only a five-speed manual transmission as standard driving the rear wheels. The next-generation Bolero is currently in the works and it could be launched sometime in 2020. Ahead of its debut, Mahindra is preparing to unleash the second-gen Thar and an all-new Scorpio.

Mahindra Bolero Power+ Special Edition Images