Mahindra Bolero Power Plus Diwali Edition Launched – 5 Changes

Mahindra has launched a special Diwali Edition variant of the Bolero Power Plus. What are the new changes compared to the regular Bolero Power Plus? Take a read

India’s very own ladder frame SUV, the Bolero has been on sale for around two decades now. Not much has changed in terms of design, but the bold, rugged and boxy Bolero continues to have its own distinctive market.

The regular Bolero which got a 2.5-litre diesel engine was discontinued last month, and as of now, Mahindra only offers the Bolero Power+. The overall exterior dimensions of the Bolero Power+ remain the same with the special edition model. Here are the 5 changes you’ll see in the Bolero Power+ Diwali Edition –

1. New Special Edition decals

Externally, the Special Edition sports new decals to distinguish itself from the regular Bolero Power+.

2. Front bumper add-on with new fog lamp housing

The front bumper of the Bolero+ has been updated, and an addition of a new plastic insert makes the front bumper look sportier than before. The new bumper also has two silver lining encircling the fog lamps, making them appear chunky.

3. Rear spoiler with stop lamp

An addition of a rear spoiler is also seen on the Special Edition Bolero. The spoiler is placed on top of the roof, and has a stop lamp integrated into it.

4. Special Edition Seat and Steering Wheel Covers

Inside the cabin, the 7 seats and the steering wheel cover carry a new theme to make the interiors feel premium.

5. Special Edition floor mats

The Bolero Power+ Special Edition also gets new carpet mats compared to the regular Bolero, which add to the premiumness. No mechanical changes are seen, and the Bolero Power+ Special Edition gets the same 1.5-litre 3-cylinder mHawk diesel engine that the regular Bolero Power+ has. It comes with Mahindra’s micro-hybrid technology, and makes 70HP of max power and 195Nm of max torque, and is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Mahindra Bolero is also equipped with all the necessary safety tech, which includes a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminders, high-speed alert and reverse parking sensors. The Bolero range starts at Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom), and goes upward to Rs 8.86 lakh (ex-showroom).