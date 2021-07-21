Mahindra Bolero Neo Vs Ford EcoSport – Specifications Comparison

The newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced similarly to the standard Bolero, and puts up against the sub-compact SUVs available in the Indian market

Mahindra recently launched the Bolero Neo in the Indian market, further expanding the Bolero lineup in order to attract more buyers. It should be noted that the Bolero Neo is essentially the facelifted and renamed version of the TUV300, and joins the standard Bolero and the XUV300 as the homegrown carmaker’s third sub-4m SUV in the country.

This also means that the new Bolero Neo also faces competition from some of the XUV300’s fiercest rivals, including the Ford EcoSport. Hence, we bring to you a detailed specification comparison between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and the Ford sub-4m SUV, take a look –

Dimensions

The Mahindra Bolero Neo has a length of 3995 mm, a width of 1795 mm, a height of 1817 mm and a 2680 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Ford EcoSport measures 3998 mm in length, 1765 mm in width, stands 1647 mm tall (w/o roof rails), and gets a 2519 mm long wheelbase.

Car Mahindra Bolero Neo Ford EcoSport Length 3995 mm 3998 mm Width 1795 mm 1765 mm Height 1817 mm 1647 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2519 mm

This means that the Ford EcoSport is 3 mm longer than the Mahindra Bolero Neo, but the latter is 30 mm wider, 170 mm taller and has a 161 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Ford sub-4m SUV. It should also be noted that while the Ford EcoSport is a five-seater, while the Mahindra Bolero Neo gets two jump seats in the boot, making it a seven-seater.

Powertrains

Powering the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a sole 1.5-litre 3-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 100 PS power and 260 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. The Ford EcoSport gets a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine producing a similar 100 PS of max power, but the peak torque output is rated at 215 Nm.

Car Mahindra Bolero Neo Ford EcoSport Engine 1.5-litre 3-cyl diesel 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 100 PS 100 PS Torque 260 Nm 215 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Also on offer with the EcoSport is a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 122 PS of power and 149 Nm torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with a front-wheel drive setup as standard, while the petrol engine can also be had with an optional 6-speed torque converter AT.

Car Ford EcoSport Engine 1.5-litre 3-cyl NA petrol Power 122 PS Torque 149 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features

On the feature front, the Bolero Neo gets LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a side step, front fog lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear power windows, remote lock and keyless entry, height-adjustable driver’s seat, steering-mounted controls, Blue Sense mobile app connectivity, follow me home headlamps as well as a micro-hybrid system with engine start-stop functionality.

The Ford EcoSport, on the other hand, comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass connectivity, cruise control, paddle shifters (AT only), an electric sunroof, HID headlamps with LED DRLs, multi-colour footwell ambient lighting, puddle lamps, leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors and more.

Safety

The safety tech on the Bolero Neo includes ABS with EBD, dual airbags, corner braking control, reverse parking sensors, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system. Also, the top-end Bolero Neo N10 trim can be had with an optional mechanical locking differential on the rear axle.

The Ford EcoSport’s safety suite consists of front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency braking indicator, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Hill Launch Assist and so on.

Price

Mahindra has priced the Bolero Neo from Rs 8.48 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh, while prices for the range-topping N10(O) variant will be announced later. On the contrary, the Ford EcoSport is currently priced from Rs 8.19 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Ford EcoSport is truly a much better vehicle for city driving as compared to the Mahindra Bolero Neo, thanks to its extensive feature list as well as its safety tech. However, the Bolero Neo is more of a utilitarian and you won’t mind the Mahindra car taking a beating every once in a while. Also, the Bolero Neo can seat 7, making it more practical, but the EcoSport gets an additional petrol engine with an optional automatic gearbox.