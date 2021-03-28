Mahindra Bolero Neo (TUV300 Facelift) Rendered In Production Form

Mahindra & Mahindra will soon launch the BS6-compliant version of the TUV300 in India, with updated styling and a new name – Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in the coming months, and this upcoming SUV has been spied multiple times during road tests. The Bolero Neo is essentially a renamed TUV300, featuring a slightly updated design and a BS6-compliant engine, and it will be sold alongside the regular Bolero in our market.

Here, we have a digitally-rendered image, created by Shoeb R Kalania, which shows us what the Bolero Neo could look like in its final production form. The front end of the vehicle has been revised compared to the TUV300; the front grille features black honeycomb mesh with six vertical chrome slats and is flanked by slightly-redesigned headlamps. The front bumper has also been redesigned and features new fog lamp housings.

The vehicle gets a clam-shell bonnet, similar to the regular Bolero, along with flared wheel arches. The vehicle also gets sidesteps, 15-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles, and door cladding. The side profile of the Bolero Neo looks largely similar to the TUV300, which was also observed in the spy pictures.

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to offer a touchscreen infotainment system (with integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto), keyless entry, power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), and manual height adjustment for the driver seat. However, it will likely miss out on a few features, like LED headlights, LED taillights, sunroof, and connected car tech.

The SUV is expected to be offered in a 7-seater configuration. As for the engine, it will likely be the same 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged diesel powerplant as the TUV300, updated to meet the BS6 emission norms. In its BS4-avatar, this engine used to develop 100 HP and 240 Nm. It will likely get two transmission options – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch. It will be the only SUV in its segment to be built on a ladder-frame chassis and will rival the likes of monocoque-based compact SUVs, including Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and its own sibling, Mahindra XUV300.