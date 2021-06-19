Mahindra Bolero Neo (TUV300 Facelift) Launch Around September

Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to use a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine producing around 100 PS maximum power and 240 Nm of peak torque

A few months ago, the facelifted version of the Mahindra TUV300 was spotted undisguised perhaps during an advertisement shoot. Badged the Bolero Neo, it is expected to go on sale later this year around September. The TUV300 was available in the domestic market since 2015 and was discontinued ahead of BSVI emission standards that came into effect in April 2020.

The competition in the compact SUV segment is on an all-time high and Mahindra already sells the XUV300 in that particular space. With Bolero being a popular nameplate, giving the facelifted TUV300 its identity with the Bolero Neo name could bring in more value. The front fascia comprises a redesigned grille with larger headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The front bumper has also been updated and the new bonnet structure could be incorporated to meet the pedestrian crash test regulations. Elsewhere, you could find restyled tail lamps, different front and rear bumpers, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, etc in the Mahindra Bolero Neo while the upright proportions and tall pillars are retained.

Just as the exterior, the cabin of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is also expected to feature a host of changes. The equipment list could comprise an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering mounted controls, updated semi-digital instrument console and so on.

As standard, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounts will be available. Under the bonnet, the Mahindra Bolero Neo will more likely use a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 100 PS and 240 Nm of peak torque. It could be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT as an option.

Expect the price range of the Mahindra Bolero Neo to hover around Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Honda WR-V in the hotly contested space.