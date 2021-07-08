Mahindra Bolero Neo To Be Launched In India On July 15

Mahindra Bolero Neo will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100 horsepower and 240 Nm, paired with a five-speed MT

Just over a couple of days ago, Mahindra & Mahindra released the first teaser video of the Bolero Neo. The sub-four-metre SUV is scheduled to go on sale on July 15, 2021, and is nothing but the facelifted version of the TUV300. The Mahindra Bolero Neo appears to have started reaching dealerships across the country ahead of its market launch.

The Bolero Neo name is adapted just as to give the facelifted TUV300 some weightage as the Bolero moniker is highly popular in the domestic market already. The Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with visual changes mainly concentrated on the front fascia compared to the TUV300, which was discontinued from the brand’s lineup more than a year ago.

On the outside, the Mahindra Bolero Neo boasts a redesigned front grille with a revised headlamp cluster and the top-end variants will be offered with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. It also gets a reprofiled front bumper with a wider central air intake and new fog lamp housing. It continues to have a boxy body profile with tall pillars ensuring a roomy cabin.

The side profile of the Bolero Neo has a black cladding running from the front fender till the rear, paying tribute to the Bolero MUV. Other highlights are squared-off wheel arches, rectangular-shaped ORVMs, a near-flat roofline, a clamshell-shaped bonnet, vertically positioned tail lamps, spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, an integrated spoiler, etc.

The interior features a dual-tone theme with a revised instrument cluster but everything else looks to be carried over from the TUV300. The longer TUV300 Plus based Bolero Neo Plus could also be in the pipeline. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine will likely be utilised producing a maximum power output of 100 horsepower and 240 Nm of peak torque.

It is expected to be paired only with a five-speed manual transmission while an AMT will be offered or not is yet unknown. Later this year, Mahindra will introduce the XUV700 and the new generation Scorpio is suspected to be waiting for launch in the final quarter of this financial year.