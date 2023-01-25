Mahindra Bolero Neo Special Edition Launched At Rs. 11.50 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo Special Edition gets features such as roof rails, fog lamps and a spare wheel cover done up in Deep Silver shade on the outside

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of the special edition of the Bolero Neo in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets exterior and interior enhancements and is based on the top-end N10 grade. On the outside, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Special Edition comes with headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

It also features roof rails, fog lamps and a spare wheel cover done up in Deep Silver shade. The cabin gets equipment such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueSense connected car tech, reversing camera for ease of parking, cruise control, a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls and a centre console with silver finishes armrests.

Customers will gain a two-tone faux leather seat upholstery, armrests at the front and rear, and lumbar support for the driver and front passenger. With no performance change, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Special Edition is equipped with the familiar 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 100 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission only across the range. The Bolero Neo is nothing but the rebadged version of the TUV300 compact SUV in its facelifted avatar and it has the good old rear-wheel drive configuration as it is underpinned by the ladder frame chassis of the old generation Scorpio.

It must be noted that the top-end variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo boasts a mechanically locking differential for improved traction on slippery surfaces and the engine start/stop technology will aid in conserving fuel. Other highlights are a semi-digital instrument cluster with a MID, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, and so on.

Mahindra has endured tremendous success with its new launches since 2020 as the latest Thar, all-new XUV700 and new-gen Scorpio N have been well received by customers. Only a few weeks ago, the rear-wheel drive variant of the Thar made its market debut with an aggressive price tag and is powered by the same 1.5L diesel engine as the Marazzo and XUV300.