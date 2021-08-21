Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) Launched, Gets Locking Rear Differential

The capable N10(O) trim of the Mahindra Bolero Neo with a mechanically locking rear differential goes on sale at Rs. 10.69 lakh in the Indian market

Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo a few weeks back. Yes! It is quintessentially a TUV300 with somewhat new clothes to look fresh, but it comes with a more capable drivetrain. The inclusion of MTT (Multi-Terrain Technology) makes it stand out. Prices for the Mahindra Bolero Neo were announced during the launch. However, the brand kept the cost of MTT-equipped top-spec N10(O) trim under the wraps to date.

Now, the brand has finally announced that the N10(O) grade will retail for Rs. 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The N10(O) trim is based on the N10 variant itself. It comes with a mechanically locking rear differential, which Mahindra likes to market as MTT or Multi-Terrain Technology. The N10 and N10(O) trims share a price difference of Rs. 70,000.

We’ll let you folks decide if that’s too much for a locking rear differential. What is apparent though, is that the Bolero Neo packs in some serious capabilities, all thanks to the MLD. Other features on the top-spec Bolero Neo include a 7-inch touchscreen head unit, front-seat armrests, power-operated ORVMs, static bending headlamps, height-adjustable driver seat, among many.

Talking of the dimensions, the Bolero Neo is 3,995 mm long and fits in the sub-4m category. Also, it is 1,795 mm wide and 1,817 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,680 mm, and it packs in a boot volume of 384 litres. Furthermore, the Neo has a ground clearance of 180 mm to take on bad roads with ease.

The Bolero Neo rides on dual-wishbone suspension on the front end, whereas the rear suspension comprises a live solid axle with coil springs. With a gross vehicle weight of over 2 tonnes, the Neo offers decent performance. It uses a 1.5L turbocharged diesel, capable of belting out 100 Bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm at 1,750-2,2250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT only, and currently, there’s no option of an automatic gearbox.

The Bolero Neo takes on a big chunk of sub-4m compact SUVs in the Indian market. The list includes Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.