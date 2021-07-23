Mahindra Bolero Neo Lifestyle Pickup Truck Digitally Imagined

Check out this unofficial Mahindra Bolero Neo Camper concept, which is a pickup truck version of the brand’s new sub-4-metre SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra added a new compact SUV to its range recently, named ‘Bolero Neo’. This new model is essentially a rebranded TUV300, featuring updated styling. Mahindra Bolero Neo is the only sub-4-metre SUV in our market with a body-on-frame architecture, and it comes standard in a rear-wheel-drive configuration.

The manufacturer has Bolero-based pickup trucks in its lineup, although those are only available as commercial vehicles. Wouldn’t it be great if the newly-launched Bolero Neo would spawn a lifestyle pickup truck, something along the lines of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross? Well, artist Shoeb R Kalania thought the same, and digitally created one such model!

The video below shows us the design process behind this digitally rendered pickup truck, christened Mahindra Bolero Neo Camper. The artist begins by lengthening the wheelbase, to accommodate the loading bed at the back. The D-pillar and rear quarter glass have been deleted, and the passenger cabin ends at the C-pillar now. The black shoulder cladding stretches till the end, which looks cool against the white exterior paint.

The side step has also been elongated here, in tandem with the wheelbase. The vehicle gets bed bars as well, along with a pair of prominent roof rails. The chrome finish on the front grille has been replaced by piano black finish, which looks less premium but much more imposing. Also, the stock alloy wheels have been replaced by new blacked-out rims.

While the Bolero Neo is a 7-seater SUV, this pickup version is a 5-seater model, as the jump seats at the back have been deleted. Apart from that, the rest of the cabin should remain practically unchanged, including all the features and equipment on offer.

Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which develops a peak power of 100 PS and a maximum torque of 260 Nm. Transmission options are limited to just a 5-speed manual gearbox. These figures are quite modest, and for a lifestyle pickup truck, we would prefer a more powerful engine, with a 4×4 option as well.

We do wish Mahindra would consider launching a pickup version of the Bolero Neo in the Indian market. It would serve as an affordable alternative to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross/Hi-Lander, which would be great news for off-road enthusiasts in our country.