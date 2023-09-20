Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance Launched At Rs. 13.99 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance is based on the same platform as the Bolero Neo with a longer wheelbase; powered by a 120 hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance in the domestic market and is built to fully comply with AIS:125 (Part 1) regulations that govern the Type B Ambulance segment. The homegrown SUV manufacturer says the Neo + stands out for its superior OEM-level build quality, which is complemented by the versatility that will appeal to customers across the country.

The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance is priced at ESR Rs. 13.99 lakh with a Government e-Marketplace (GeM) pricing of Rs. 12.31 lakh. It has a lot in common with the Bolero Neo introduced a couple of years ago. It has a longer wheelbase to offer optimum space inside the cabin and derives power from a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine to suit the needs of ambulance owners and operators in different markets. Speaking about the new launch, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said:

“With the launch of the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance, we reinforce our commitment to nation-building. The Bolero brand has long served sectors meant to improve and secure communities and the public at large. The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance, with its versatile performance, continues this legacy by expanding accessibility to healthcare services, especially for, but not limited to, those in the remote areas of smaller towns and upcountry locations.”

The Bolero range of SUVs has been used by various sectors such as Police, Army and Paramilitary forces to government departments engaged in firefighting, forestry, irrigation and public works due to its robustness appeal, practicality and performance in diverse conditions. The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance sits on the Neo platform and its Gen-3 chassis with a high-strength steel body shell.

The mHawk oil burner produces a maximum power output of 120 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission sending power to only the rear wheels. The body-on-frame construction and high ground clearance make it suitable for upcountry terrains and is said to exceed the capabilities of smaller van-based offerings and offers better practicality and efficiency than larger coach-based ambulances.

The healthcare-based features made available are a single-person operable stretcher mechanism, provision for an oxygen cylinder, a washbasin assembly that facilitates hygiene and a public address system to ensure clear communication during emergencies. It also includes a D+4 seating capacity within its AC cabin.