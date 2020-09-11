Mahindra Bolero Gets A New Base Variant (B2), Priced At Rs. 7.64 Lakh

The Mahindra Bolero range now consists of four trim levels – B2, B4, B6, and B6 (O) – ranging from Rs. 7.64 lakh to Rs. 9.01 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero is currently the best-selling vehicle in the homegrown UV maker’s lineup, outselling the XUV300 and even the Scorpio. Now, Mahindra is trying to expand the Bolero lineup with the addition of a new variant, ‘B2’. The Bolero B2 will be the new base trim of the range, priced at Rs. 7.64 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Bolero lineup now consists of a total of four trim levels. The company hasn’t released the complete technical specifications for the new B2 trim, but reports suggest it will offer power steering and a manual AC as the only convenience features. The windows and the ORVMs will be manually operated.

The safety features list will include front airbags (probably only for the driver), ABS, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders (front seats). As for the dimensions, the Bolero is a sub-4-metre vehicle, with a length of just 3995mm. The width and height of the vehicle are 1745mm and 1880, respectively, and the wheelbase length is 2680mm.

The MUV has a seating capacity of 7 people, with the third row featuring inward-facing seats. The Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power of 75 PS and a peak torque of 210 Nm. It comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission only, which sends power to the rear wheels.

With the addition of the B2 trim, the Bolero has now become more affordable than before, by a margin of Rs. 36,000. A feature like power windows, audio system, MID, rear washer and wiper, and central locking, will be limited only to the higher trim levels. The Mahindra Bolero doesn’t have any direct competitors in our market, although Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber could be considered its rivals.

Mahindra Bolero Price list Variant Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) B2 Rs. 7.64 lakh B4 Rs. 8 lakh B6 Rs. 8.66 lakh B6 (O) Rs. 9.01 lakh

In other news, the second-generation Mahindra Thar is scheduled to launch in India on 2nd October. The company is also planning to introduce the next-generation XUV500 next year, followed by the new-gen Scorpio as well. The new models should help the UV maker attract more buyers in India.