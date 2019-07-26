Mahindra Bolero Power Plus has gained BS6 ready certification from ICAT and it will go on sale in early 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed yesterday that the Power Plus variant of the Bolero has gained BSVI-ready certificate. Awarded by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), this will lead to the largest passenger Utility Vehicle manufacturer in the country launching the BSVI compliant Bolero most likely in the early parts of 2020.

The more stringent BSVI emission standards will come into effect from April 1, 2020 onwards and carmakers are working behind the curtain to make their existing products and upcoming launches relevant by upgrading them to meet BSVI regulations well ahead of the deadline. Mahindra is no different as evident from its latest certification.

Sticking by the implementation time frame for the new emission regs, Mahindra and its partners are also working on upgrading other models within the domestic range, and test mules have already been spotted. Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra expressed his delight over receiving BSVI certification for the Bolero Power Plus.

And further said that it is the first milestone in the homegrown company’s readiness towards BSVI. The Bolero Power Plus has become the first Utility Vehicle to be certified BSVI ready by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Bolero Power Plus along with the nine-seater Bolero Plus and the Ambulance version of Bolero will be updated to the required standards as well.

Earlier this month, Mahindra updated the Bolero with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and standard airbag, high-speed alert, reverse parking sensors, manual override for central locking and front seatbelt reminders. It is priced from Rs. 7.68 lakh for the base SLE Power+ variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.68 lakh for the ZLX Power+ variant while the mid-spec SLX costs Rs. 8.33 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Currently, the Bolero is sold with 1.5-litre and 2.6-litre diesel engine options. The former produces 70 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 195 Nm of peak torque at 1,400 rpm. The mHawk D70 unit is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The 2.6-litre m2DiCR engine kicks out 63 bhp at 3,200 rpm and 195 Nm at 1,400 rpm.