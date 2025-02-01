Mahindra Beats Tata To Become No. 3 Carmaker In January 2025

Mahindra posted domestic sales of 50,659 units, marking an 18 per cent YoY growth in January 2025 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total auto sales of 85,432 units in January 2025, recording a 16 per cent increase including exports. In the utility vehicle segment, the company posted domestic sales of 50,659 units, marking an 18 per cent YoY growth. When factoring in exports, total utility vehicle sales reached 52,306 units.

While Hyundai and Tata recorded a YoY domestic sales decline in the first month of the new calendar year, Mahindra managed a healthy 18 per cent volume increase. This resulted in Mahindra moving up the sales standings to third by beating Tata by close to 2,600 units. In January 2025, Tata’s total PV sales stood at 48,316 units.

This led to an 11 per cent YoY de-growth when compared to the same time the previous year. Tata’s domestic passenger vehicle sales including electric models, stood at 48,076 units last month, reflecting a 10 per cent decline from 53,633 units in the same month last year. Sales in international markets also saw a significant drop of 40 per cent, decreasing from 400 units in January 2024 to 240 units this year.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Base Variant At Rs. 21.9 Lakh – All Features Explained

Tata’s electric vehicle sales including both domestic and international markets, saw a decline as well. Tata Motors recorded 5,240 EV sales in January 2025, reporting a 25 per cent drop compared to the 6,979 units sold during the corresponding period twelve months ago. Speaking on the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said

“We began the new year by selling 50659 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 85432 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. Our Electric Origin SUVs, BE6 and XEV 9E garnered a lot of interest at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in New Delhi. We commenced the test drive for these vehicles on the 14th of January and are excited about bringing these vehicles to our customers. Bookings for these vehicles will commence on 14th February.”

Also Read: New Sierra To Likely Be The Next Big Tata ICE SUV Launch In 2025

Mahindra is expected to expand its product lineup with the introduction of the XUV 3XO based compact electric SUV and XUV.e8 concept based XEV 7e in the coming months.