Mahindra Beats Tata Motors In September 2024 Sales By A Big Margin

Mahindra beats Tata Motors for third position by a huge margin of close to 10,000 units in September 2024; just 39 units shy of second-placed Hyundai

Mahindra & Mahindra has achieved an impressive year-on-year growth of 23.7 per cent in September 2024, driven by the good response to its newly launched models and the continued strong performance of its established lineup. In a record-breaking month, the company registered a total of 51,062 units, marking its highest-ever monthly sales and surpassing the significant 50,000-unit milestone for the first time. The total sales reached 87,839 units.

In comparison to the same period last year, Mahindra sold 41,267 units, showcasing substantial year-on-year growth. The previous month, August 2024, saw 43,277 units sold, resulting in a month-on-month sales increase of nearly 18 per cent. Due to the sales endured last month, the brand has moved up the standings in the overall monthly tally to third position by beating Tata Motors.

Tata Motors reported a sales figure of 41,063 units last month, marking an 8 per cent decrease compared to the 44,809 units sold in September 2023. The electric vehicle segment also witnessed a significant dip, with 4,680 units sold last month versus 6,050 units during the same period the previous year, resulting in a 23 per cent year-on-year decline.

The homegrown brand’s total passenger vehicle sales stood at 41,313 units, reflecting a 9 per cent year-on-year decline compared to the 45,317 units sold during the same month last year. Tata recently introduced the CNG variant of the Nexon and the Curvv range. Looking ahead, the brand has confirmed the launch of the Harrier EV for Q4 FY25.

Earlier in 2024, Mahindra refreshed the interior of its XUV400. The company also expanded its XUV700 lineup, launching a new six-seater variant alongside additional trims and a special edition. Furthermore, Mahindra rebranded the XUV300 as the XUV 3XO, introducing notable revisions to both its exterior design and interior features.

Recently, Mahindra launched the five-door Thar Roxx, priced from Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the off-road SUV are set to open on October 3, 2024, with customer deliveries scheduled to start just over a week after that. It will only aid in Mahindra recording higher sales volumes in the coming months.