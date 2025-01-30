Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e Pack Two Variants’ Prices By March End

Mahindra will unveil prices of the mid-level Pack Two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9e by the end of March 2025 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to reveal the prices of the mid-spec Pack Two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9e by the end of March 2025. The duo made their debut late last year and initially the prices of the base variant was revealed. The BE 6 Pack One is priced at Rs. 18.90 lakh while the XEV 9e Pack One costs Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Just a few weeks ago, Mahindra announced the prices of the top-spec Pack Three variant for both models while the prices of the mid-level Pack Two remain under wraps. All three variants get the 59 kWh battery pack, which has an MIDC range of 556 km per charge in the BE 6 and 542 km in the XEV 9e but the larger 79 kWh battery unit is restricted to the top-end Pack Three trim.

It offers a claimed driving range of 682 km on a single charge in the BE 6 and 656 km in the XEV 9e. The customer test drives started on January 14 in Phase 1 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Chennai and Bengaluru, and Phase 2 cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar and Kolkata a few days ago.

The test drives for Phase 3 cities will commence on February 7, 2025 and the deliveries will begin for the Pack Three variant in March with official bookings from Feb 14. The XEV 9e’s performance ranges from 228 bhp in the single electric motor setup to 281 bhp with the two-motor configuration. Additionally, the battery can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes, courtesy of a DC fast charger.

Mahindra has guaranteed a practical driving range of more than 500 km per charge, even with air conditioning on in urban metro settings in the 79 kWh battery equipped trims. The homegrown manufacturer is expected to launch the XEV 7e, based on the XUV.e8 concept and the XUV 3XO EV next in India while a host of other EVs are also in the pipeline.

Initially, Mahindra plans to retail 5,000 units of the BE 6 and XEV 9e every month. The BE 6 Pack Three variant featuring a 79 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh while the XEV 9e with similar specifications costs Rs. 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).