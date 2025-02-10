Mahindra BE 6 Delivery Timelines For All Variants Detailed

Mahindra aims to gradually ramp up production for both the BE 6 and XEV 9e; customer deliveries are set to commence next month

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to begin accepting bookings for the BE 6 and XEV 9e on Valentine’s Day. The brand has officially announced that all nine variants will be available for reservation. Starting February 6, 2025, at 10 am, prospective buyers can choose their preferred models and configurations through the company’s official website.

The Mahindra BE 6 will be sold in six exterior shades namely Everest White, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Desert Myst, Firestorm Orange and Stealth Black. Following the mid-March rollout of the top-spec Pack Three variant, the company has confirmed that deliveries for Pack Two variants will commence by July across India.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One, equipped with a 59 kWh battery, is priced at Rs. 18.90 lakh while the Pack One Above variant costs Rs. 20.50 lakh. In Pack Two, the electric SUV coupe, retaining the same battery capacity, is available for Rs. 21.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select version is priced at Rs. 24.50 lakh with the range-topping Pack Three variant reaching Rs. 26.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Mahindra will offer charging solutions as an optional purchase, allowing customers to buy a home charger separately. Two options will be available: a 7.2 kW charger priced at Rs. 50,000 and an 11.2 kW unit for Rs. 75,000. Institutional buyers placing bulk orders for two or more vehicles will have the flexibility to forgo the charger purchase, accommodating businesses that already have charging infrastructure in place.

Mahindra plans to deliver the entry-level Pack One and Pack One Above variants in August 2025 while Pack Three Select models will reach customers by June. The brand has implemented a phased rollout strategy to maintain a consistent vehicle supply. This latest range of born-electric SUVs comes with multiple battery configurations to cater to different needs.

The features list of the Mahindra BE 6 comprises triple screens, seven airbags, leatherette steering wheel and seat upholstery, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension and more.