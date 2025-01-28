Mahindra BE 6 Base Variant At Rs. 18.9 Lakh – All Features Explained

Mahindra BE 6 is loaded with features right from the base Pack One variant as it gains dual 12.3-inch screens, 5G connectivity, etc

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled prices of the BE 6 and XEV 9e base-spec models in November 2024, followed by the price announcement for the Pack Three variants recently. The entry-level Mahindra BE 6 Pack One is priced at Rs. 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric SUV is available with two battery options – 59 kWh and 79 kWh – featuring LFP battery cells but the Pack One only gets the smaller battery.

The 59 kWh battery variant delivers 228 bhp while the 79 kWh version produces 281 bhp with both generating 380 Nm of torque. The larger 79 kWh battery variant can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds, providing an ARAI-certified range of 682 km or a WLTP range of 550 km. The smaller 59 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 535 km.

Charging solutions for the INGLO platform based e-SUV include 11.2 kW and 7.3 kW AC chargers, taking 6 to 8 hours and 8.7 to 11.7 hours to fully charge the batteries, respectively. For rapid charging, a 175 kW DC fast charger can recharge the batteries from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. To ensure long-term reliability, Mahindra offers a lifetime warranty on the battery packs, making the BE 6 an attractive option.

Right from the base variant, the Mahindra BE 6 is packed with features such as dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, connected car tech, OTA updates, fabric upholstery, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, four speakers and two tweeters, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, push-button engine start/stop, keyless entry and go, second-row recline with 60:40 split-folding function and more.

Other highlights are Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, built-in Amazon Alexa with 5G connectivity, pre-installed OTT, social media, news and shopping apps, cruise control, frunk storage of 150 litres, six airbags, driver drowsiness detection system, brake-by-wire tech, EPB, TPMS, reverse parking camera and sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Mahindra offers a lifetime warranty on the BE 6’s battery pack for private registrations and first owners. The SUV features low rolling resistance tyres and drive modes such as Range, Everyday and Race – each enhanced by a Boost function for added performance. It is also equipped with virtual engine sounds and variable ratio power steering. Additionally, the base trim gains single-pedal driving capability, simplifying urban commutes and boosting energy efficiency.

The entry-level variant also gets 18-inch wheels with aero covers, along with the illuminated logo, gloss-black exterior cladding and the all-LED lighting setup. However, the Rs 18.90 lakh price tag does not cover the cost of a charger (7.2kW and 11kW options are available) or the installation of one.