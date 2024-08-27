Mahindra BE.05 Caught On Test Revealing Plenty Of Interior Details

Mahindra BE.05 will likely go on sale in the second half of 2025 and it will be underpinned by the INGLO platform

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently working on a host of new launches including the XUV.e and BE series of electric vehicles. Recently, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the five-door Thar Roxx in India and it will likely be followed by the electrified version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV. In 2025, Mahindra will introduce both the XUV.e and BE series of zero-emission SUVs.

The tentative launch timelines of the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05 and other models were revealed when their concepts were showcased a while ago. While the XUV.e8, based on the XUV 700, will likely arrive in early 2025, it could be followed by the BE.05 which has also been caught testing multiple times on public roads. The BE.05 will be a brand new offering emphasising a new design philosophy.

The latest spy shots give us a detailed look at the Mahindra BE.05’s cabin and features. It gets a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo in the middle while a fully digital instrument cluster and a centrally positioned touchscreen infotainment system can also be seen. The latter will feature the latest AdrenoX-based functions.

It will also gain illuminated buttons and ambient lighting. Upon arrival, the BE.05 will become the flagship offering from the brand. The front end features a blanked-off grille, sizeable air intakes, and sleek LED DRLs that are connected by a light bar. The side profile is characterized by squared-off wheel arches, pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a roofline that slopes downward.

At the back, the BE.05 is fitted with a thicker rear bumper, a split rear spoiler, C-shaped LED tail lamps with integrated turn indicators and a slanted windscreen. The Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV, built on the new INGLO platform, will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The 2WD variant is powered by a Volkswagen-sourced electric motor mounted on the rear axle, delivering 286 hp and 535 Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the 4WD version features a front-axle mounted motor, generating 109 hp and 135 Nm of torque but the total system output is still unknown. The BE.05 will also come with a 79 kWh battery pack using LFP cells, which can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

