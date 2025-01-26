Mahindra Armado Military SUV Shows Up At Republic Day Parade

Mahindra Armado derives power from a 3.2L turbocharged direct-injection diesel engine capable of running on multiple fuels, producing 215 hp and 500 Nm

At the 2025 Republic Day Parade, the new Mahindra Armado made its appearance following its debut at last year’s event. It marks a significant milestone in Indian defence technology. The Armado, India’s first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), is tailored specifically for the Indian armed forces, demonstrating indigenous innovation and advanced engineering.

The Armado’s development began in India several years ago and initial deliveries commenced in 2012. It boasts top-tier ballistic protection, adhering to B7 and Stanag Level II standards, ensuring safety from all angles. This armoured vehicle serves multiple critical roles, making it a vital asset for military operations in India.

Its applications range from rapid response deployments and counter-terrorism missions to border patrols and specialised military operations, thanks to its modular design. Under the hood, the Mahindra Armado is powered by a 3.2L turbocharged direct-injection diesel engine capable of running on multiple fuels, enhancing its versatility.

This powertrain delivers a highly commendable 215 hp maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque, transmitted to all four wheels through a traditional four-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is engineered for high performance, achieving a top speed of 120 kmph and boasts a huge payload capacity of 1,000 kg, making it suitable for demanding military tasks.

The Armado’s durability is enhanced with specialised features such as the ability to run for 50 km even on punctured or deflated rubber, thanks to its 318/80 section 17-inchers. Additionally, it incorporates a self-cleaning exhaust system and advanced filtration, allowing it to operate efficiently in extreme and challenging conditions across the country.

The Mahindra Armado is available in two configurations: the Light Specialist Vehicle (LSV) and the VMIMS (Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System) variant. Both versions reflect a design focused on practicality and ruggedness, optimised for a wide array of military requirements. Its bossy and functional design align with its role as a versatile and capable machine.

The Armado represents a significant leap in India’s defence capabilities, integrating high performance, practical features and adaptability. Its presence at the Republic Day Parade underlines the country’s progress in developing advanced military vehicles for modern combat and tactical operations.