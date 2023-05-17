Mahindra April 2023 Sales Analysis – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, XUV300

The domestic sales of Mahindra stood at 34,694 units in the month of April 2023 as against 2,712 units with a YoY positive volume growth of 255 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a domestic tally of 34,694 units in the month of April 2023 as against 22,122 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 57 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share of 10.5 per cent – a YoY gain of 2.9 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of March 2023 with 35,976 units, a MoM sales decline of 3.6 per cent was noted. The Bolero registered a domestic total of 9,617 units last month as against 2,712 units in April 2022 with a massive YoY surge of 255 per cent. The combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 9,054 units last month.

In comparison to the same period in 2022 with 7,686 units, a YoY sales increase of 18 per cent was witnessed. The Scorpio N has been well received by customers since its market launch and is offered in an expansive range to adhere to a wide range of audiences. It derives power from a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L turbo petrol engine.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sales In April 2023 Sales In April 2022 1. Mahindra Bolero (255%) 9,617 2,712 2. Mahindra Scorpio (18%) 9,054 7,686 3. Mahindra Thar (68%) 5,302 3,152 4. Mahindra XUV300 (29%) 5,062 3,909 5. Mahindra XUV700 (6%) 4,757 4,494 6. Mahindra XUV400 902 – Total (57%) 34,694 22,122

The Mahindra Thar finished in the third position with a total of 5,302 units in April 2023 as against 3,152 units during the corresponding month last year with a YoY sales increase of 68 per cent. The five-door version of the Thar will likely make its global debut in the coming months before going on sale and it will take on the soon-launching Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Compared to the existing three-door Thar, the upcoming model will have longer doors and will have more interior space. The XUV300 compact SUV finished in the fourth position with 5,062 units against 3,909 units with a YoY growth of 29 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fifth position with a total of 4,757 units against 4,494 units in April 2022 with a YoY growth of 6 per cent. The XUV400 electric SUV managed a total of 902 units last month while zero units of the Marazzo MPV were dispatched.