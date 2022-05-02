Mahindra April 2022 Sales – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, Thar, XUV300

Mahindra posted 19,018 units in April 2022 as against 14,780 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume growth of 29 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced its official sales tally for the month of April 2022. Cumulatively, the homegrown manufacturer garnered 45,640 units across various segments within the auto sector. In the UV space, Mahindra recorded a total of 22,168 vehicles last month and on the passenger vehicle front, a total of 22,526 vehicles were dispatched while the exports stood at 2,703 units.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra posted 17,402 vehicles in April 2022 with appreciable volume growth of 23 per cent. The brand also noted that the Light Commercial Vehicle segments of less than 2T, pickups (2T to 3.5T), and greater than 3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued to endure positive growth.

Speaking of the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “We continued our growth trajectory in the SUV segment with sales of 22168 vehicles registering a growth of 22 percent. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and exports were also up at 35 percent. Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers in the pipeline.”

He further noted that a number of supply chain issues is created due to restrictions in China. Mahindra could only manage to finish in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in the month of April 2022 with 19,018 units against 14,780 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume growth of 29 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of March 2022 with units, Mahindra recorded 23,493 units, a MoM sales decline of 19 per cent was noted. Mahindra held on to a market share of 6.8 per cent as against 5.4 per cent in April 2021 with a YoY increase of 1.4 per cent. The brand’s recent launches such as the second generation Thar and XUV700 are performing well.

Mahindra has been teasing three Born Electric Vision based EV concepts over the last few weeks ahead of their scheduled debut in July 2022. Reports indicate that the eKUV micro SUV will be introduced later this year while the facelifted XUV300 and the production eXUV will likely go on sale in the early parts of next year.