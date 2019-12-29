Mahindra And Tata To Launch More Than 15 Cars Next Year

Homegrown brands Mahindra and Tata will be bringing in several new products in CY2020 as they will look to strengthen their presence and expand into new segments

The Calendar Year 2019 saw a barrage of new SUVs in the mid-size and compact segments as automotive manufacturers vied for the spotlight in the expanding spaces. Despite the sales slowdown hindering the industry’s progression through the year, Mahindra’s XUV300 has made a decent mark for itself while Tata’s Harrier has been one of the most talked-about SUVs in recent times.

Both the homegrown brands are lining up a slew of new products in 2020 as they are spreading their wings into new segments amidst strengthening their presence in the existing ones. M&M has repeatedly been spied testing the new generation Scorpio and Thar over the last few months and the XUV500 test mule joined the party a couple of months ago.

Mahindra’s second-generation Thar and Scorpio appear to be in the final stages of their road tests and development judging by the camouflaged prototypes. The 2020 Auto Expo in February could act as the launchpad for their market entry as Mahindra could draw in the initial impressions from potential customers before presenting them across showrooms.

They have undergone evolutionary exterior and cabin changes while the BSVI diesel engines will power them. The second-gen XUV500, on the other hand, is likely bound for late 2020 and like its smaller siblings, the upmarket SUV will gain notable cosmetic revisions and a brand new interior boasting technologically advanced features.

While Tata Motors’ Nexon EV is scheduled to go on sale next month, the launch of the XUV300 EV has been pushed back to 2021. However, Mahindra may come up with the electrified KUV100 as part of its launch bundle next year and additionally, the facelifted TUV300 and updated Bolero are in the pipeline as well.

As for Tata, the Altroz will commercially debut on January 22 to take on Baleno and Elite i20. The following month will likely see the public premiere of the Gravitas seven-seater SUV based on the Harrier. More variants of the Harrier could see the light next year as well while the facelifted Tiago and Tigor are also in the works for arrival.

The H2X concept based micro SUV may enter the fray later next year to take on Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Tata is said to widen its footprint in the all-electric space in 2020 as more Ziptron technology-based vehicles could be added to the domestic range.

Featured Image: SRK