Mahindra Alturas G4 Is Offered With Discounts Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4 can be bought in December 2020 with total benefits of up to Rs. 3.06 lakh and other models are also sold with attractive discounts

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering good deal of attractive discounts to see out the year on a high. In December 2020, the homegrown UV specialist, has announced discounts of up to Rs. 3.06 lakh and some of the popular models are getting benefitted. These offers are applicable throughout this month. As for the flagship Alturas G4, Mahindra is offering cash discount of up to Rs. 2.20 lakh.

The exchange bonus, on the other hand, stands at up to Rs. 50,000 while the corporate discount is at Rs. 16,000 and other benefits tally up to Rs. 20,000. Thus, the total benefits stand at Rs. 3.06 lakh. Earlier this year, Mahindra launched the BSVI compliant version of the Alturas G4 in the domestic market and reports suggest that it could be discontinued next year.

The Alturas G4 was introduced back in late 2018 to rival Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour primarily. With Mahindra having decided not to invest further in its Korean subsidiary SsangYong, the relationship between them is said to be not as good as it used to be. Mahindra only has components and other materials to produce 500 more units of the seven-seater SUV reportedly.

The rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton G4 is brought into the country via CKD route. The production of the full-sized SUV was moved to a new assembly plant last year in Chakan. As for the XUV500, Mahindra has made available discounts of up to Rs. 51,200 – Rs. 12,200 in cash discount, Rs. 20,000 in exchange bonus, Rs. 9,000 in corporate discount and added benefit of up to Rs. 10,000.

The entry-level Mahindra KUV NXT can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 62,055 and it includes cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055, corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Mahindra has the Bolero as its consistent seller for many years and the workhorse can be had with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and other benefits of Rs. 6,550 this month.

Mahindra will launch the next generation XUV500 and the all-new Scorpio next year while the electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV is also expected to arrive in H2 2021.