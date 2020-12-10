Mahindra Alturas G4 Could Be Discontinued In India In 2021 – Report

Mahindra Alturas G4 could be discontinued next year as the brand is said to have components and other materials to produce only 500 units

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Mahindra could be discontinuing its current flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, in the domestic market. The Alturas G4 is a rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton G4 and since Mahindra has decided not to invest further in the loss-making South Korean SUV manufacturer and the relationship between them may not appear as good as it used to be.

This was main reason cited for the discontinuation of the Mahindra Alturas G4 as the homegrown manufacturer reportedly has components and other materials to produce only 500 units of the full-sized SUV and beyond which it is said to be pulled from the assembly lines. Amidst being priced competitively, the Alturas G4 is brought into the country via CKD route.

By the middle of last year, Mahindra shifted the Alturas G4’s production to a new assembly plant in Chakan near Pune. The brand introduced the Alturas G4 back in late 2018 to rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X and the segment received a new competitor in the form of MG Gloster recently. Towards the end of April 2020, the BSVI Alturas G4 came to the fore.

It saw a price hike of around Rs. 1 lakh compared to the BSIV version. The sales numbers of the Mahindra Alturas G4 haven’t been impressive despite the seven-seater being a highly capable SUV both on and off the road with good comfort levels. It also boasts a long features list to complement the butch exterior that is differ from its donor only through the badge swap and redesigned front grille with vertical slats.

We won’t be surprised if the Alturas G4 is shelved sometime next year due to the low demand and the aforementioned supposed reason. The first unit of the BSVI Alturas G4 was delivered to President of India and it was received by the Joint Secretary on behalf of the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sold in 4×2 AT and 4×4 AT trims, it is priced at Rs. 28.73 lakh for the two-wheel-drive variant and it goes up to Rs. 31.70 lakh for the 4×4 variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

As for the performance, it uses a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine kicking out 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600-2,600 rpm. It is connected to a seven-speed torque-converter automatic transmission sourced from Mercedes-Benz. The equipment list comprises of an eight-inch touchscreen, seven-inch coloured TFT, 18-inch alloy wheels, powered tailgate and so on.