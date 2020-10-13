Magnite SUV Is The Most Important Launch For Nissan’s Future In India

Nissan Magnite will make its global premiere on October 21 before going on sale in India in early 2021

Nissan Motor India Limited is certainly struggling in the domestic market with the absence of a prominent seller and the arrival of the BSVI emission standards only made things worse. The Japanese manufacturer is looking to go all-in with its upcoming vehicle and it plays a crucial role in the brand’s future. The Magnite concept was showcased a few months ago and it brought high anticipation with it.

The Japanese manufacturer has officially announced that the production version of the Magnite will make its world premiere on October 21 and released images with little camo cover. The compact SUV will make its showroom appearance in the early parts of next year and it will be positioned in a highly competitive segment that has seen increased takers in recent years.

The Magnite will rival the recently launched Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda WR-V. The five-seater will carry high local content courtesy of the CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber.

The architecture also gives rise to the Renault Kiger, which will have several commonalities with the Magnite. We do expect Nissan to price the Magnite aggressively in range of around Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The widely used 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will likely continue to be offered in the low-end variants, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

However, the mid- and high-spec trims could use the turbocharged version of the same powertrain. The engine is good enough to develop around 95 horsepower, and it will connected to a standard manual gearbox or a possible X-tronic CVT automatic as an option. The turbo mill will certainly help in expanding the range and thus appealing to a wider set of audience.

The exterior resembles the conceptual version in a plenty of ways while the interior will also be upmarket with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, possible digital instrument cluster and so on.