Madhuri Dixit’s Toyota Innova Customised With Mercedes-Levels Of Luxury

DC2, Dilip Chhabria’s design firm, is famous among Bollywood celebrities for its luxurious interior customisations

Madhuri Dixit-Nene is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, especially famous for her graceful dance moves. While her garage is full of Mercedes cars, including an S-Class saloon and a GL-Class SUV, she also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta. That, however, is no ordinary Innova, but a customised model by DC2, which offers more luxury than the Mercs.

Just like all DC2 interior mods, the focus of the luxury is towards the rear seat passengers. The second-row seats feature captain chairs, with folding calf-rests underneath. Both the seats are electrically adjustable, and there is a folding footrest integrated into the backside of the front seats. Also, there are two TV screens for both the second-row occupant, thus taking care of the entertainment aspect as well.

Most of the cabin is made of soft leathers, with wood inserts here and there. The ceiling features star-studded headliners, which look straight out of a Rolls-Royce. Apart from that, it also gets a large, longitudinally-mounted ceiling light. There is a touch-panel in the central armrest, which can be used to control the various functions.

Interestingly, the third-row seats haven’t been removed to make more space in the cabin, but we’re not sure if they’re ever used! Also, the first row seats haven’t been neglected. They get the same luxurious treatment as the second-row seats, but without the folding foot- and calf-rests. We also see the same leather and wood design, and even the top-portion of the steering wheel gets wooden insert, to match with the rest of the cabin.

There are also a lot of cubby holes throughout for all the passengers, useful for storing snacks and other knick-knacks. The bright colours theme used for the interior also adds an airy feel to the cabin. With such exquisite interior modification, it’s no wonder that Madhuri Dixit-Nene prefers to be driven around in her Innova!

The engine of this modified Innova remains unchanged though. A stock Toyota Innova Crysta is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.7-litre petrol engine, which produces 165 PS and 245 Nm, which comes paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The second one is a 2.4-litre diesel engine, capable of producing 149 PS and 343 Nm, which can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.