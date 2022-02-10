Made-In-India Volkswagen T-Cross Export Begins To Mexico

The Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Taigun midsize SUV and is produced at VW’s Chakan plant near Pune

Volkswagen India has today announced that the export duties have commenced for the T-Cross produced domestically. It is rolled out of the brand’s manufacturing unit in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra. The first batch comprises 1,232 units of the T-Cross and is shipped to the South American country of Mexico from Mumbai port.

The India-made T-Cross has plenty in common with the Taigun midsize SUV sold in India. The T-Cross is produced with a left-hand-drive configuration and it boasts a T-Cross badge instead of the Taigun, which is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. The same architecture can also be found in the Skoda Kushaq and upcoming Skida Slavia midsize sedan.

The T-Cross for Mexico is different from the T-Cross retailed in Europe. The Mexico-spec VW T-Cross is the first model based on the MQB A0 IN platform to be exported elsewhere from India. Previously, it was imported from the German manufacturer’s production base in Brazil. The T-Cross will be exported to more global markets eventually from India.

Volkswagen’s India division is one of the largest exporters of passenger cars from India and its journey began in 2011. VW ships to 61 countries worldwide from India and about 5,45,653 units have been exported until December 2021. In India, the Taigun is offered in two engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol.

The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm while the latter kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. Both the powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option in the smaller gasoline mill and the 1.5-litre engine can be had with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In a similar fashion to Skoda replacing the Rapid with Slavia, VW will introduce a new midsize sedan called the Virtus around May 2022 to stand in place of the Vento. Recently, VW also launched the Taigun facelift in India with a host of changes.