Made-In-India Suzuki S-Presso Launched In South Africa

Suzuki S-Presso is the most affordable car currently sold in South Africa and it can be had in three variants

In late 2019, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the S-Presso in the domestic market and it slots below the Wagon R in the lineup. During its launch, it was said that the S-Presso would also cater to international markets such as Latin America, Philippines, Sri Lanka and South Africa over the next six months and the brand has stuck to its promises.

Recently, the debut of the made-in-India Suzuki S-Presso was hosted in South Africa. Manufactured at Manesar in Haryana and Shipped elsewhere, the S-Presso is the most affordable car money can buy in South Africa with a starting price of R134,900 (Rs. 5.89 lakh) for the 1.0 GL MT variant. With 283 units, the S-Presso was the sixth most sold car in the country last month as it finished ahead of its main rival Renault Kwid.

In South Africa, the S-Presso is positioned below the Celerio and is based on the same fifth generation lightweight Heartect K architecture. The micro SUV was previewed through the Concept Future S at the 2018 Auto Expo, it is powered by the well-known 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 50 kW (67 horsepower) and 90 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. It has a claimed fuel consumption of 4.9 litres per 100 km. It boasts a ground clearance of 180 mm as the India-spec model. Some of the key features in the Suzuki S-Presso are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera and so on.

Sold in GL, GL+ and a top-of-the-line S-Edition, the 1.0 GL+ MT costs R139,900 (Rs. 6.11 lakh), 1.0 S-Edition MT at R147,900 (Rs. 6.46 lakh), 1.0 GL+ AMT at R152,900 (Rs. 6.68 lakh) and 1.0 S-Edition AMT at R160,900 (Rs. 7.03 lakh). The entry-level variant features front electric windows, remote central locking, reversing sensors, 14-inch steel wheels and manual AC. The mid-level GL+ boasts of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX.

The 2020 Suzuki S-Presso S-Edition gets enhancements like front skid plate, silver trimmed centre console and doors, wheel arch cladding, side body cladding, silver upper grille garnish and front skid plate. The five-seater comes with five-year/two lakh km warranty, 2 yr/30,000 km service plan and one year insurance. As standard, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD are offered.