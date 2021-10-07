Made-In-India Mercedes S-Class Launched; Rs. 60 Lakh Price Drop

Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in S 350d and S 450 trims in its locally-assembled guise and it does get a host of changes

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced the launch of the locally assembled S-Class in the domestic market, reiterating its commitment to producing cars in India. Back in June 2021, the German luxury carmaker introduced the new generation S-Class and observing good reception, the brand has decided to bring in kits from abroad to locally assemble the flagship vehicle.

The first unit of the locally-assembled S-Class has been rolled out of the brand’s production facility near Pune with 50 per cent aluminium content in the body shell helping in reducing the overall weight by 60 kilograms. It also features a 45-degree recline for the rear seat with massage function alongside MBUX rear tablet.

The made-in-India Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now available with S 350d and S 450 trims, priced at Rs. 1.57 crore and Rs 1.62 crore respectively (ex-showroom, India). In comparison to the fully imported S 400d and S 450, the prices have gone down by a massive Rs. 60 lakh and the petrol version is cheaper by around Rs. 55 lakh – making the S-Class the most attractive in its space.

As the CBU S-Class came with the exclusive Launch Edition trim, the locally-assembled sedan losses out on some of the visual bits as it is now offered in its standard look with different bumpers eliminating and there is a set of newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, rear-wheel steering is not standard as well.

The interior continues to have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen with the latest MBUX software. The equipment list also comprises active ambient lighting, electronically adjustable front and rear seats with massage functionalities, a new Burmester 3D sound system, Nappa leather upholstery with diamond cross-stitching, a host of driver-assistive features and so on.

As for the performance, the S 350d uses a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine producing 286 hp and 600 Nm and is paired with a nine-speed auto driving the rear wheels. The S 450 4MATIC is equipped with a 3.0-litre inline-six hybrid petrol engine kicking out 367 hp and 500 Nm, and it does zero to 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. The 48V electric motor makes 22 hp and 250 Nm. The same 9G Tronic gearbox is responsible for sending power to all four wheels.