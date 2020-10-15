Made-In-India Hyundai Creta Achieves 2 Lakh Export Milestone

Hyundai Creta had its export market share stood at a massive 26 per cent in the overall passenger car exports last year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced another achievement from one of its highly popular models in the domestic market. The second largest carmaker in the country has gone past two lakh units in exports for the Indian-made Creta as it stands in line with the make-in-India initiative to boost local manufacturing.

Speaking on the milestone, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The magnanimous 2,00,000 export milestone achieved by the CRETA is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world”. The Creta is manufactured at the South Korean auto major’s production base in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Last year, HMIL shipped a total of 1,81,200 units of the Creta with a massive 792 customised variants depending on the specifications for each International market. The export market share of the Hyundai Creta stood at 26 per cent in the overall passenger car exports from India in 2019. The mid-size SUV has helped the brand immensely in increasing its export share over the last three years.

Earlier this year, Hyundai crossed three million vehicle exports from India as its products are shipped to as many as 88 countries. In March 2008, the largest exporter of passenger cars from India reached a cumulative milestone of five lakh units and it doubled by February 2010 before achieving two million in just over another four years.

The company is currently exporting Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Elite i20, i20 Active, Verna, Venue and Creta from India to as many as 88 nations in Latin America, North America, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. The second generation Creta made its local debut in February 2020 at the Auto Expo before going on sale the next month.

It has regained its top spot in the mid-size SUV segment from Kia Seltos and is offered in a choice of three engines – a 1.5-litre petrol developing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel producing 115 PS and 250 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol kicking out 140 PS and 242 Nm.