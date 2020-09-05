Made-In-India Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Bike To Launch In 2022

The basic sketch of the Husqvarna E-Pilen has been released and is expected to enter production in 2022 at Bajaj’s Chakan production facility

Pierer Mobility, the parental firm of KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles, has given a sneak peek of its future mobility solutions and the one that draws the attention of the media is undoubtedly an upcoming electric motorcycle from the Swedish arm. Dubbed the E-Pilen, going by the traditional naming structure, it will be rolled out of the production lines from 2022.

The Husqvarna E-Pilen will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s facility in Chakan near Pune. It must be noted that Husqvarna entered the Indian market a few months ago through its quarter litre duo of Svartpilen and Vitpilen. As has been the case, Husqvarna also used the familiar ‘E’ as the motorcycle uses an electric powertrain.

The E-Pilen was revealed in a presentation under the ‘Performance and Urban E-Mobility’ theme and only scanted details are available yet. Since KTM and Husqvarna share platforms and mechanical bits, we can assume that the upcoming electric motorcycle will harbinger a range of new zero-emission models from the conglomerate and it could be modular enough to be utilised across different segments.

The eco-friendly motorcycle will be equipped with a 4 kW and 10 kW electric motor options and thus it will more likely sit at the bottom of the electrified range but Husqvarna is known for producing performance based IC-engined bikes and it might not miss chance to make an impact in the electric sector too.

The design sketch does point the finger at the naked street styling adopted by the current crop of Husqvarna models. Some notable features are WP upside down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, a sleek profile, fluorescent engine guard and bash plate, E-Pilen inscription, split handlebar setup, spoked wheels, knuckle guards, etc.

It could target city and street riders in developed markets like Europe. The E-Pilen is expected to enter production by 2022 and thus India could be considered as one of the attractive markets for its debut. Additionally, the expertise could also be employed in the future Bajaj products for India and abroad.