Made-For-India Nissan Compact SUV Teased For The First Time

The compact SUV will be positioned below the Kicks and it will be launched during the course of this year in India

While its global alliance partner Renault has been performing well in the Indian market courtesy of models like Triber and facelifted Kwid in recent months, the same cannot be said for Nissan. The Japanese manufacturer never really got going in the domestic market despite setting a name for itself and is now looking to up the ante with a brand new product in a segment that it has never competed in.

Nissan and Renault’s products in the Indian range have high local content and consequently they have been aggressively priced against competitors. The company will be trying to leverage this opportunity and has confirmed entering the hotly contested compact SUV segment and the first teaser image has been released ahead of its global unveil.

In a press statement, Nissan has revealed that the compact SUV will be made for India and it builds on the brand’s global SUV heritage. The five-seater will be positioned below the Kicks and is said to be designed for “tomorrow’s journey as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design”. It will incorporate Nissan’s latest technologies as part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

The compact SUV will likely share its underpinnings with the Renault compact SUV codenamed HBC. Believed to sit on the CMF-A architecture as the Triber and HBC, it will be powered by a new three-cylinder petrol engine internally known as HR10. The powertrain will be paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.