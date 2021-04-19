Lynk & Co 09 Is A Volvo XC90 With Enhanced Design; Revealed In China

Lynk & Co 09 will be offered only with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and is based on the highly popular Volvo XC90

Amidst the global health crisis, the automotive industry is moving ahead looking deep into the future and as evident from the ongoing 2021 Auto Shanghai show in China. Courtesy of Geely, Lynk & Co has access to the technologies and apparently products of Volvo, and its latest creation is the 09 based on the XC90 flagship luxury SUV.

The Lynk & Co 09 has broken covers at the motoring exhibition, where the brand showcased its first-ever production model, the 01 crossover back in 2017. Credit where it is due, as the standard Volvo XC90 has subtlety written all over it but the Lynk & Co 09 is a more aggressive iteration as it has taken a bold approach to design, seemingly from every angle.

It will go on sale first in the Chinese marketplace before reaching other international markets and the Swedish-Chinese brand will offer it with a plug-in hybrid powertrain only. While the exact technical specifications are not out yet, Lynk & Co is expected to reveal more on it soon. The company has taken a similar approach to style as in the 01 compact SUV.



The front fascia has prominent vertical chrome grille slats, angular bonnet section, unique twin LED Daytime Running Lights adjacent to the bonnet on either side, main lighting element in a single cluster with the grille, C-shaped fog lamp housing, lower air intake, dual-tone wheels, sporty character lines, a large greenhouse with tall pillars and roof rails and two-tone wing mirrors.

You could also notice a panoramic sunroof, chromed window line, shark fin antenna and circular wheel arch cladding. At the back, the Lynk & Co 09 features Boomerang-shaped LED taillamps, along with a sculpted boot structure, roof-integrated spoiler and so on giving a unique appeal to the upmarket crossover.

Lynk & Co recently revealed the details of its hybrid ownership model and it lets people subscribe to the 01 compact SUV for €500 on a monthly basis. It also has the option to rent the vehicle to other Lynk & Co members and thus the fee can be earned back.