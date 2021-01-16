Luxury Car Sales Posted A Record Low In 2020 With Just 21,400 Units

The volume numbers in the luxury car space drastically decreased to 21,400 units; the lowest overall sales since 2010

The volume sales in the luxury car market have been steeply declining as it reduced to 21,400 units in the last calendar year compared to around 34,000 units during the same period the previous year. This led to a Year-on-Year sales decline of 37 per cent. The market has prominent players like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo.

As we enter into a new decade, revisiting the previous one gives a lot to think about as the statistics show the numbers last CY were the lowest since 2010. In that period, 15,280 units were sold. Last year, the overall sales were marred by a number of reasons including the health crisis and slowdown in economy. Mercedes-Benz continued to lead the way ahead of other German manufacturers.

It garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 7,893 units in the period between January and December 2020 and when compared to the same period in 2019, it recorded a massive 43 per cent volume decline. In 2019, the company posted 13,786 units as a slew of new launches helped its cause. As has always been the case, the contribution of luxury cars in the overall sales was just over 1 per cent.

Audi, on the other hand, performed even worse as only 1,639 units were sold against 4,594 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a huge 64 per cent volume drop. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer used to register in five digits in recent years but the numbers have fallen off the cliff certainly. BMW India also recorded a sales drop of 31 per cent in CY2020.

The brand finished in second position behind Mercedes-Benz with 6,604 units and in comparison to the same period in 2019, it recorded 3,037 more units. We do expect the new year to bring in good fortunes for the luxury space as well as the passenger vehicle sales in general and an assortment of new products are in the pipeline to push the boundaries wider.

In the final quarter of CY2020, the sales in the luxury segment did see a considerable growth and the momentum could continue on to the coming months. It must be noted that the brands are looking at exploring more into the entry-level segments – Audi Q2 and BMW 2 Series for example – while fully electric cars are not far away from launching either.