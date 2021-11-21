Luxury Car Sales October 2021 – BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar

Mercedes-Benz leads other luxury carmakers in terms of October 2021 sales, followed by BMW and JLR, in that order

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the vehicle registration figures of luxury car manufacturers in India. The overall sales have seen a significant increase, with only a few registering negative sales growth. Here, we take a closer look at the sales numbers of luxury cars sold in the Indian market in October 2021.

Mercedes-Benz leads the luxury car sales chart for last month, with a sales figure of 1,001 units. During the same month last year, the manufacturer sold 916 vehicles, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 9.28 per cent for October 2021.

BMW sold 756 units last month, taking the second spot, with a YoY sales growth of 19.81 per cent, with 631 units sold in October 2021. Jaguar Land Rover managed to grab the third spot, with 174 units sold last month. This translates to a YoY sales growth of 6.75 per cent, with 163 units sold in October 2020.

At the fourth spot, we have Volvo (21.57% YoY sales drop), with 120 units sold last month. Audi (1,400% YoY sales growth) managed to retail 105 units, thus grabbing the fifth spot. Next on the chart is Porsche (8.69% YoY sales increase), which registered a sales figure of 25 units.

Lamborghini (300% YoY sales increase) took the seventh spot, with 4 units sold in October 2021. As for Bentley (0% sales growth), it only managed to sell 2 units. Rolls-Royce (100% sales decline) grabbed the last position, with no vehicle sold last month.

Model October 2021 October 2020 Mercedes-Benz (+9.28%) 1,001 916 BMW (+19.81%) 756 631 Jaguar Land Rover (+6.75%) 174 163 Volvo (-21.57%) 120 153 Audi (+1,400%) 105 7 Porsche (+8.69%) 25 23 Lamborghini (+300%) 4 1 Bentley (0%) 2 2 Rolls-Royce (-100%) 0 1

The luxury vehicle segment seems to have been largely unaffected by the sales slump currently plaguing the Indian car market, largely because luxury cars are low-volume niche products. Also, because of their low volume, luxury cars are not as sensitive to the semiconductor chip shortage as mainstream, budget vehicles. A few more luxury cars are slated to launch in our country in the coming months, and a few of those will be electric.

It should be noted that the above chart consists of vehicle registration figures, not wholesale figures.