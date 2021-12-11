Luxury Car Sales In Nov 2021 – Mercedes, BMW, JLR, Audi, Volvo, RR

Mercedes-Benz finished on top of the luxury sales charts in the month of November 2021 with 885 units

It must be noted that FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) sales data was consolidated in association with MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) and it does not include retail tally from states like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The details were garnered from 1,378 RTOs out of the existing 1,589 RTOs.

Mercedes-Benz led the way in the month of November 2021 as 885 units were sold against 863 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 2.5 per cent. The brand was the only one along with Porsche to have recorded positive sales growth last month. Compared to the previous month of Oct 2021, Mercedes posted 11.5 per cent de-growth as 1,001 units were managed.

BMW India slotted in at the second position with 727 unit sales as against 774 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 6 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2021, BMW registered a cumulative domestic total of 765 units and it led to an MoM volume decline of 4.97 per cent.

Luxury Car Brands November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Mercedes-Benz (2.5%) 885 863 2. BMW (-6%) 727 774 3. JLR (-10%) 198 220 4. Audi (-24.2%) 191 252 5. Volvo (-27.5%) 134 185 6. Porsche (14.2%) 32 28 7. Bentley 5 0 8. Rolls Royce 1 1 9. Lamborghini 0 5

Jaguar Land Rover finished in the third position with 198 units as against 220 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales decline of 10 per cent. Audi, on the other hand, was the fourth most sold luxury car manufacturer in the country last month as it was seven units short of JLR.

The Ingolstadt-based company garnered a total of 191 units as against 252 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume de-growth of 24.2 per cent. The Swedish Volvo company posted 134 units in the month of November 2021 as against 185 units during the same period last year with a drop of 27.5 per cent.

The luxury carmakers will try to capitalise on the burgeoning EV space next year as a host of new models are in the pipeline. BMW, in particular, will bring in the iX flagship SUV soon while the Mini Cooper SE hatch and BMW i4 four-door electric coupe are bound for 2022. Porsche finished sixth ahead of Bentley and Rolls Royce.